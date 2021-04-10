Gas pump. Photo credit: Alexander Nguyen

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose four-tenths of a cent Saturday to $3.977, its highest amount since Nov. 15, 2019, one day after remaining unchanged.

The average price has risen 57 of the past 61 days, increasing 49.8 cents, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The only other times since Feb. 9 the average price did not increase were March 21, when it dropped one-tenth of a cent, and March 29 and April 5 when it was unchanged.

The average price is 1.3 cents higher than one week ago, 15.5 cents more than one month ago and $1.027 greater than one year ago. It has risen 75 cents since the start of the year.

–City News Service