Jeff A. Taylor. Photo credit: PR Newswire

FOX Corp. this week announced the appointment of Jeff A. Taylor, who joined the company in 2019 as executive vice president and chief litigation counsel, as general counsel overseeing its legal functions.

Claudia Teran will remain executive vice president and corporate general counsel, as well as general counsel of FOX Sports. Both Taylor and Teran will continue to report to Chief Legal and Policy Officer Viet D. Dinh.

Before joining FOX, Taylor was deputy general counsel and chief compliance officer for General Motors Co., and general counsel of Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems.

Taylor served more than 15 years in the federal government, including as the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia from 2006 to 2009, Counselor to the Attorney General, Counsel to the United States Senate Committee on the Judiciary, and Assistant United States Attorney for the Southern District of California, based in San Diego.

The Harvard Law School graduate currently serves on the board of the Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles.

FOX also announced that Nicholas Trutanich, former United States Attorney for Nevada, will join Taylor’s team as executive vice president and chief ethics & compliance officer. Trutanich will provide ethics advice, oversee compliance training and investigations, and be FOX’s point of contact with law enforcement and regulatory agencies.

Trutanich was formerly a federal prosecutor in Los Angeles and a law clerk to U.S. District Judge Manuel L. Real, also in the Central District of California.