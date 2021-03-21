Jerry Donadio of The Mightier 1090.

San Diego radio station XEPRS 1090-AM, The Mightier 1090, has named sales veteran Jerry Donadio as vice president of sales and marketing.

Donadio, with more than 25 years of experience in radio sales, will be responsible for building revenue growth for The Mightier 1090, said station operator Bill Hagen, who led the August 2020 re-launch of the 50,000-watt sports-talk station after it had been off the air since April 2019.

“This is an opportunity of a lifetime,” Donadio told Times of San Diego. “I now have the opportunity to return to 1090 and build my own sales team. Prior in my career, I’ve always been in media sales with an existing infrastructure. I’m really excited to be part of The Mightier 1090’s renaissance.”

Donadio previously spent four years (2010-2014) as general sales manager of 1090-AM when the station, known then as The Mighty 1090, was operated by Broadcast Company of the Americas, which ended business operations in 2019.

“It was a significant loss for the audience to see 1090 go away, but I’m very excited that listeners now have 1090 back in their lives,” Donadio said. “A lot of things have changed in our world over the past year, but there has always been a desire from listeners to talk about sports. Sports is a universal interest that attracts men and women, young and old.”

Most recently, Donadio was an account executive with the KFMB stations (2017-2020) and CBS Radio in San Diego (2015-2017). He also has held sales roles with iHeart Media San Diego, Time Warner Cable and Cox Communications, as well as operating his own consulting firm for three years (2007-2010).

“We are very excited to bring Jerry aboard, this is a huge deal for us,” said Hagen. “He brings an impressive background and experience including previously leading the sales efforts for the old Mighty 1090. His track record speaks for itself. We are lucky to have him to take The Mightier 1090 to the next level of success.”

(W)right On Communications Announces 2 New Hires

(W)right On Communications, a La Jolla-based public relations firm, reports it has hired two new employees, including Corie Fiebiger as communications coordinator and Raquel Van Nice as visual strategist.

Fiebiger has more than 10 years of experience with prior marketing roles in the Santa Barbara and Los Angeles markets. At (W)right On, she will assist with multi-channel digital marketing, client relations management, social media, copywriting and copyediting, research and analytics and media pitching. She has a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of California Santa Barbara.

Van Nice has experience in graphic design and digital marketing in the hospitality, healthcare and education industries. She has worked with such clients as Aria, Vdara, Cosmopolitan Hotels, Southwest Medical, OptumCare and the University of Nevada Las Vegas. She has a bachelor’s degree in art practice and mass communications from the University of California Berkeley and a master’s degree in fine arts in advertising art direction from Academy of Art University.

Founded in 1998, (W)right On operates offices in San Diego, Vancouver and Los Angeles.

San Diego-based Voxox Partners Santa Monica’s 310 Creative

San Diego-based Voxox, a provider of 5G, cloud-based artificial intelligence communication solutions for business, has announced a partnership with Santa Monica-based 310 Creative, a full-service marketing agency.

A statement said the partnership will include Voxox’s business phone systems assisting 310 Creative, an inbound marketing agency, with converting more website visitors to customers.

“We are thrilled to be working side-by-side with 310 Creative to help give more small businesses a big voice,” said Staci Wallace, executive VP of marketing and strategy at Voxox.

IABC Presents Crisis Communications Webinar

The International Association of Business Communicators San Diego chapter will host a webinar titled “San Diego County’s Year of Crisis Communications” from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday, March 25. The free event, open to members and nonmembers, will also include networking starting at 4:45 p.m.

Tammy Glenn

The speaker will be Tammy Glenn, assistant director of the County of San Diego’s communications office. She will discuss the County’s communications response efforts at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and into 2021, including sharing news with news media outlets about testing and vaccination sites.

Glenn has worked at the County the past 14 years. Her career also has included working at the San Diego Blood Bank and as a television news writer at KNSD, KGTV and KUSI.

Rick Griffin is a San Diego-based public relations and marketing consultant. His MarketInk column appears weekly on Mondays in Times of San Diego.