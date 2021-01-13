Share This Article:

Alaska Airlines announced Wednesday it will add daily nonstop service to New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport from San Diego International Airport beginning April 4.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Alaska Airlines joins three other airlines providing nonstop service to JFK from SAN.

“This service will complement Alaska Airlines’ daily nonstop service to Newark Liberty International Airport, providing passengers with additional options to get to the New York metropolitan area,” said Kimberly Becker, the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority’s president and CEO. “We appreciate Alaska Airlines’ investment in San Diego as a West Coast hub.”

The new nonstop service between San Diego and New York JFK is part of Alaska’s growth to the Northeast from its West Coast hubs, the airline said. This spring, the airline will also have nonstop service between San Diego and both Newark and Boston.

“Alaska has implemented more than 100 measures to enhance the safety of its employees and guests, part of the airline’s Next-Level Care, with enhanced cleanings, mandatory masks for everyone, touch-free technology, and sophisticated air filtration systems,” the airline said. “Onboard HEPA filters remove 99.9% of particulate contaminants and viruses from the air, which means there’s a full exchange of air every two to three minutes.”

— City News Service

Alaska Airlines Plans Nonstop Service from San Diego to New York’s JFK Airport was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: