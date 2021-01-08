Cox Communications Grants $25K to S.D. Food Bank

Share This Article:

Cox Communications donated $75,000 to Southern California food banks, it was announced Friday, including $25,000 to the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank to help feed families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Another $25,000 each was given to the Second Harvest Food Bank in Orange County and the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

“Cox has always supported the communities we serve,” said Sam Attisha, vice president and region manager for Cox Communications in California.

“Now more than ever, supporting our food banks and enabling access to nutritious food for families and children who need our help is so important. We’re committed to doing our part and will continue to partner with great organizations to combat food insecurity.”

The $25,000 donation from Cox will provide 125,000 meals to those in need in San Diego County. The grants come from the James M. Cox Foundation, the charitable arm of Cox Enterprises, the parent company of Cox Communications.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Cox Communications and the James M. Cox Foundation for supporting the food bank during this unprecedented public health crisis that has had a devastating impact on our community and local economy, forcing tens of thousands of families to seek help from the food bank,” said James Floros, president and CEO of the San Diego Food Bank. “With widespread business closures, record unemployment and skyrocketing food insecurity, donations are critical to the food bank since we are currently feeding nearly 600,000 people per month due to the pandemic and soaring need.”

Prior to the pandemic, the San Diego Food Bank fed 350,000 people per month. That number has nearly doubled, Floros said. They are also the only diaper bank in San Diego County authorized by the state, and partner with dozens of nonprofit organizations to distribute diapers to local families in need.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, the James M. Cox Foundation has donated $150,000 to food banks in Cox’s California markets.

–City News Service

Cox Communications Grants $25K to S.D. Food Bank was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: