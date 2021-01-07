Orange County Buyer Acquires North Park Apartments for $3.2 Million

Share This Article:

A commercial real estate brokerage firm said a newly renovated North Park apartment complex sold for $3.2 million.

John Vorsheck, regional manager of the San Diego office of Marcus & Millichap,

a firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, made the announcement.

Carson Trujillo, an investment specialist in the San Diego office, had the listing to market the property, at 4553 Texas St., on behalf of the seller, Real Saet Texas, LLC.

Trujillo also procured the buyer, Asan Properties LLC, a client out of Orange

County. According to Trujillo, the 9-unit property received multiple competing offers. It was constructed in 1964 and renovated to the studs in 2020.

Resting on an approximately 7,008 square-foot lot with 5,908 square feet of rentable space, the property features three two-bedroom/one-bath units and six one-bedroom/one-bath units.

There are nine off-street parking spaces and tenants have access to a communal laundry room.

– Staff reports

