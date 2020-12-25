San Diego County Gas Prices at Highest Amount Since Sept. 22

Share This Article:

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 1.2 cents Friday to $3.204, its highest amount since Sept. 22.

The average price has increased eight of the past nine days, rising 4.8 cents.

It is 3.9 cents more than one week ago and 5.8 cents higher than one month ago, but 41.7 cents less than a year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

Despite the recent increases, the average price is the lowest it’s been on Christmas Day since 2017. That is due to the substantial decrease at the start of the coronavirus pandemic when demand was reduced because of stay- at-home orders and higher unemployment.

