Carlsbad Biotech Introduces COVID-19 Screening for Work Groups and Households

Carlsbad-based BioSpyder Technologies announced Tuesday the online sale and support of COVID-19 screening tests for work groups and households.

A $39.99 test kit available on the new website TestTheTeam.com includes four saliva collection tubes with mouthwash. Users simply gargle with the mouthwash, spit back in the tube and mail to BioSpyder for analysis within 24 to 48 hours.

Group, rather than individual results are provided, allowing an organization or household to know if everyone is COVID-free

“If America is to get back to work, we need to do all that we can to encourage widespread, regular affordable screening,” said BioSpyder CEO Joel McComb. “TestTheTeam is an effective solution for groups of people to have more confidence in their interactions, whether your team is family, co-workers, or a social group.”

BioSpyder has been developing its TempO-SPan COVID-19 test since early this year and it has been successfully evaluated by leading clinical laboratories in the United States and United Kingdom.

The privately held company was founded by veteran biotech executives McComb, Joanne Yeakley and Bruce Seligmann in 2011.

