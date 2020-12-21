Tom York on Business: ClickUp Lands $100M Investment Round, Joins San Diego’s ‘Unicorns’

By Tom York

Share This Article:

In June, we reported here that productivity software provider ClickUp had raised $35 million in a Series A round and was in the process of hiring 300 new employees to meet rapid growth. Well, apparently, that was but a proverbial drop in the bucket for a business that has been on a tear gobbling up territory in what is estimated to be a $50-billion-plus market.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The San Diego startup says it has raised a whopping $100M in Series B funding, an investment led by Canada-based venture capital firm Georgian with participation from San Francisco’s Craft Ventures. Craft General Partner and Co-founder David Sacks noted in a blog post on Medium.com that ClickUp has grown 600% over the past two years.

ClickUp says its software tools are used by 200,000 clients worldwide, including groups within the big tech companies like Google, Uber, and Netflix, not to mention Nike. A spokeswoman said the business posted 900% growth revenue over the past year.

The back-to-back VC rounds has pushed ClickUp past $1 billion valuation mark, taking it into rarified unicorn status among venture-backed startups.

* * *

In recent days, Cutwater Spirits says that it has become the most awarded canned cocktail brand in the country. The 3-year-old San Diego distiller, which sells 19 different canned cocktails and bottled spirts as well as non-alcoholic mixers, says it has received more than 1,000 awards and recognitions in its short run as a distillery. According to a news release, Cutwater won more than 400 awards in 2020 alone. The distiller distributes its pre-mixed beverages in 45 states.

* * *

There is a new oasis for nomads on the horizon. The 19-acre Costa Vista, an RV resort that is part of Chula Vista’s Bayfront Master Plan, is eyeing an early 2021 opening. According to a spokeswoman, construction is now 75% complete and the project is on track for an opening around April 1. A spokesperson says the resort will feature fully furnished vacation rentals and well-appointed RV sites that include spacious patios, picnic tables and landscaping. The resort will feature an on-site restaurant, pool with cabanas and fitness center. It is now taking reservations online, with daily standard rates start around $100 per night. The vacation rentals will start around $300 nightly. The resort will have 246 sites — 197 RVs sites and 49 rental sites.

* * *

The influential Lawyers Club of San Diego, which has pushed for greater representation of women in the legal profession for the past five decades, is bidding farewell to Elaine Lawrence, its executive director. Lawrence, who began her stint as the top executive of the club in 2011, retires April 30. According to a news release, the club claims more than 1,100 members who work as attorneys, judges, elected officials, business owners and students. The group says it is now seeking applicants to succeed Lawrence and hopes to fill her position before she leaves.

* * *

Let’s eat. Despite delays and setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Point Loma’s Liberty Station says new eateries and related businesses are managing to open to serve eager customers. Recently, bakery and restaurant Con Pan officially re-opened under the aegis of the local Cohn Restaurant Group. Meanwhile, Liberty Public Market has announced the opening of Rad Burger, which is under the ownership of Jacob Bartlett and Eric Gallerstein, two entrepreneurs best known for the Mastiff Sausage Co. and Fluster Cluck. Within the past two weeks, according to a spokeswoman, other independent businesses opening at Liberty Public Market include Slurp, Tortas El Capulin and New Boheme Collective. And local celebrity chef Phil Esteban is preparing to open White Rice, which will serve up rice bowls based on cuisine from the Philippines.

* * *

Fractional accounting and HR services firm Optima Office says it has expanded its office to 3,500 square feet from 2,400 square feet as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. A spokeswoman says the added office space will allow for better social distancing of employees and future growth. The firm says the need for fractional accounting and HR services continues to increase during the pandemic. It now has 70 employees with 200 clients across a wide range of industries.

* * *

Alaska Airlines is now offering nonstop flight to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Airport from San Diego International. The five-day a week winter service continues through April 11. This is the first time SAN has had nonstop service to the Cowboy State, according to a news release.

* * *

Finally. The ALS Association Greater San Diego Chapter has announced a year-end $25,000 donation from Rick Greenberg, a retired sports medicine doctor. The Pacific Beach resident said the donation was made to honor identical twin brother, David, who died of ALS in 2016. David was a general-practice family physician before he retired. Because of gift, donations to the ALS Chapter will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $25,000 until Dec. 31, according to association Executive Director Steve Becvar.

Happy Holidays, faithful readers. It’s been an interesting year, to say the least! We’ll return the first week of January with more business round ups for 2021!

Tom York is a Carlsbad-based independent journalist who specializes in writing about business and the economy. If you have news tips you’d like to share, send them to tom.york@gmail.com.

Tom York on Business: ClickUp Lands $100M Investment Round, Joins San Diego’s ‘Unicorns’ was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: