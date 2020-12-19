Apple Temporarily Closes all California Stores as COVID-19 Surges

Share This Article:

Apple has temporarily shut all of its 53 stores in California amid the surging coronavirus outbreak, expanding previously announced closures, a spokesman said on Saturday.

The company said on Friday it was temporarily shutting a dozen stores in California following a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, sending the iPhone maker’s shares down in trading on Wall Street.

The new closings come as California reported 43,608 new cases and 272 more deaths on Saturday and hospitals in many parts of the state reported running out of available ICU beds.

— Reuters

