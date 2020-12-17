Share This Article:

Alaska Airlines Thursday launched its first nonstop flight from San Diego International Airport to Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The winter seasonal service is offered daily, excluding Tuesdays and Wednesdays, until April 11. This is a new route and marks the first time SAN has offered nonstop service to Wyoming.

“We appreciate Alaska Airlines providing yet another nonstop destination from San Diego International Airport,” said Kimberly Becker, the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority’s president and CEO. “For those who choose to fly at this time, we encourage everyone to use all safety precautions and follow all appropriate city, county and state health guidelines.”

— City News Service

San Diego International, Alaska Airlines Adds Jackson Hole, Wyoming Route was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: