Alaska Airlines Begins New, Seasonal Nonstop Flights to Jackson Hole from San Diego

Alaska Airlines launched its first nonstop flight to Jackson Hole, Wyo. via Jackson Hole Airport (JAC) from San Diego International Airport (SAN) Thursday. The winter seasonal service is offered daily, excluding Tuesdays and Wednesdays, until April 11, 2021. This is a new route and marks the first time SAN has nonstop service to Wyoming.

“We appreciate Alaska Airlines providing yet another nonstop destination from San Diego International Airport,” said Kimberly Becker, San Diego County Regional Airport Authority president and CEO. “For those who choose to fly at this time, we encourage everyone to use all safety precautions and follow all appropriate city, county and state health guidelines.”

The new flights to Jackson Hole provide the region’s leisure travelers a gateway to popular destinations such as Grand Teton National Park and Yellowstone National Park. For available flight days and times, please visit alaskaair.com.

SAN has achieved Airports Council International’s (ACI) Airport Health Accreditation for its “Let’s Go Safely” program which prioritizes the health and safety of passengers, employees and the community through a number of modifications and improvements at the airport. Health and safety modifications that have been implemented throughout the terminals, Rental Car Center, Parking Plaza, and Airport Authority administration building include increased cleaning of high touch points, electrostatic spraying, signage on preventive health measures, floor decals and seat separation signage to queue six-foot social distance, hand sanitizer stations, Plexiglas sneeze guards in certain public spaces, and facial coverings required on all airport property. To learn more about what SAN is doing to ensure the health and safety of its customers, please visit san.org/gosafely.

