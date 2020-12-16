Thermo Fisher Scientific to Open Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Facility in Carlsbad

Share This Article:

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced Wednesday it will open a new factory in Carlsbad to make plasmid DNA for cancer treatments, vaccines and other medical products.

Plasmid DNA are small stands of DNA that are self-replicating and can be used to transfer therapeutic genes to a patient.

The new 67,000-square-foot facility on Thermo Fisher’s campus off College Boulevard north of McClellan–Palomar Airport is expected to be completed in the first half of 2021 and will add 150 jobs over the next 12 months.

“The race to develop new transformative cell and gene therapies and vaccines is outpacing supply of commercial-quality plasmid DNA that can be produced at scale,” said Mike Shafer, senior vice president and president, pharma services at Thermo Fisher.

“Our new state-of-the art site will not only tackle the supply bottleneck for our customers, but also uniquely positions us to deliver robust, end-to-end cell and gene therapy capabilities,” Shafer added. “Our customers can leverage our deep industry knowledge and expertise in the complexities of cell and gene therapy at all points along the pathway to commercialization — from research and preclinical development to clinical and now expanded commercial and supply chain services.”

Carlsbad Mayor Matt Hall praised the announcement, calling Thermo Fisher “an exceptional partner in our community and we are pleased they continue to invest in and build their presence.”

Boston-based Thermo Fisher is a leading producer of scientific instrumentation, diagnostics, reagents and other supplies for healthcare, life sciences and researchers in academia, government and industry.

