Apartments and Leasing Team at Civita Honored in SoCal Real Estate Awards

Sudberry Properties’ luxury apartments at Civita in Mission Valley and the company’s property management team were honored at the “Mark of Excellence Awards” sponsored by the Southern California Rental Housing Association.

The competition that concluded earlier this month solicited hundreds of entries from San Diego, Imperial and parts of Riverside counties.

“We are proud of these honorees and our entire property management team,” said Diana Longoria, vice president for asset management-residential. “This year in the face of unprecedented challenges and an ever-changing environment, they have performed professionally, compassionately, and enthusiastically.”

Genevieve Gundogar, assistant manager at Purl, won top honors in the Leasing Professional of the Year 301+ Units category for her work at West Park, where she was manager.

Narciso Corona, service supervisor, earned first place in the Maintenance Supervisor of the Year 301+ Units category. Gundogar and Corona have worked at Sudberry’s apartments in Civita for eight years. Both are now at Purl, the newest apartment community in Civita.

Leasing professional Eric Rimmer won third place in the Leasing Professional of the Year 301+ Units category for his contributions at West Park.

West Park and Circa 37 tied for third place in the Rental Community of the Year 301+ Units category.

To complement its commercial property management division and growing portfolio of mixed-use projects, Sudberry Properties established an in-house residential property management division two years ago. The new property management team oversees approximately 1,600 apartments that are occupied or under construction.

Sudberry Properties’ multifamily landholdings include entitlements for approximately 5,000 more units to be developed throughout Southern California and Nevada.

