Kaiser Permanente Opens Work on 7-Story San Marcos Medical Center for 2023

Kaiser Permanente, along with local leaders, held a virtual groundbreaking Thursday for the San Marcos Medical Center.

The planned seven-story hospital is scheduled to open in the fall of 2023, and will include 206 single patient rooms, 51 emergency department bays, eight operating rooms, ten labor, delivery, and recovery suites, and a Level II neonatal intensive care unit.

“This is the culmination of six years of work by many, many people,” said Max Villalobos, chief operating officer of Kaiser Permanente San Diego’s North County section.

Located in the heart of San Marcos, adjacent to Kaiser’s San Marcos Medical Offices at 400 Craven Road, the new hospital is intended to enhance community health and wellness with acute care, labor and delivery, surgical, emergency and intensive care services.

Speakers at Thursday’s event said the location would save travel time and miles for more than 180,000 Kaiser Permanente members in the North County region.

“We in North County have been talking about Kaiser Permanente building a hospital since the early 90s,” said San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones. “The hospital will serve to solidify the 180,000 members in North County, which is huge for us. No longer do our residents have to drive all the way to San Diego, they can stay right here in North County.”The LEED Gold designed project brings more than 1,000 permanent new jobs to the community and 500-plus construction jobs throughout the building process.

