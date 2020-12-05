Average San Diego County Gas Price Drops Slightly

Share This Article:

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped four-tenths of a cent Saturday to $3.152, one day after decreasing one-tenth of a cent.

The average price is three-tenths of a cent less than one week ago and 62.8 cents lower than one year ago but one-tenth of a cent more than month ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped 45 cents since the start of the year.

“This is the time of year that gas prices would normally be declining, so we would expect some drops before the end of the year,” Marie Montgomery, a public relations specialist with the Automobile Club of Southern California, told City News Service.

“However, gas stations have been negatively impacted by the pandemic just like other businesses and may be less likely to lower prices as a result.”

–City News Service

