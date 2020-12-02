Share This Article:

Qualcomm on Wednesday unveiled its latest Snapdragon processor chip to power top-of-the-line 5G smartphones beginning in the first quarter 2021.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The San Diego-based wireless pioneer said the Snapdragon 888 combines 5G cellular communications, artificial intelligence, graphics for gaming, and camera technologies for use in premium mobile devices.

“Qualcomm’s history of breakthrough technology inventions has paved the way for our continued leadership in the premium-tier mobile segment,” said Alex Katouzian, senior vice president and general manager of mobile, compute and infrastructure, Qualcomm Technologies.

The company said the advanced chip can perform 26 trillion operations per second.

“Gamers can experience desktop-level features, photographers can elevate their skills at gigapixel speeds, and our completely rebuilt Qualcomm AI engine powers smarter AI experiences,” the company said.

The new chip was unveiled at the Snapdragon Tech Summit Digital 2020 in San Diego.

Qualcomm Unveils Top-of-the-Line Snapdragon 888 Chip for Smartphones was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: