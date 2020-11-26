California Retailers Offer Tips for Safe Shopping on Black Friday and Afterward

Share This Article:

The California Retailers Association has reassured shoppers that stores throughout the state are following safety guidelines to protect customers and employees during Black Friday and the entire holiday season.

“Our retail members and the entire retail industry in California have made major investments in protecting our frontline workers and the public at large since the start of COVID-19,” said Rachel Michelin, president and CEO of the trade association.

“It is in all our best interests to do what we can to make our essential workers’ jobs safer and protect the consumers who enter our stores.”

The association also released a series of safe-shopping tips:

Shop early to minimize crowding in stores

Simplify your trip: Considering shopping online

Let stores shop for you: Try pickup and delivery

Plan: Buy everything you need for you and your family, while leaving enough for others too

Shop alone when possible

Keep it small: Go to the store alone or with as few people as possible

Always wear a face mask to protect you and others in the store

Keep social distance of at least 6 feet

Be patient. Wait your turn to allow for needed physical distancing space

“We are focused on keeping employees and customers safe while ensuring that all Californians are getting what they need for themselves and their families during this ongoing crisis. We agree with Governor Newsom that we all have the power to help ‘flatten the curve’,” said Michelin.

The association represents over 400,000 retail establishments that employ over 3 million workers.

