Renee Stackhouse to Lead San Diego County Bar Association in 2021

Trial lawyer Renee Stackhouse, whose practice focuses on plaintiff’s personal injury, military, and criminal defense matters at Stackhouse APC, will serve as President of the San Diego County Bar Association for 2021.

Stackhouse is known throughout he San Diego legal community for her tenacity, diligence, and trial skills, with emphasis on military defense and representing servicemembers. She has served on the SDCBA’s Board of Directors since 2017 as vice president and inaugural chair of the committee responsible for creating and filling the position of Technology and Practice Management Advisor.

In 2018, Stackhouse served as President of California Women Lawyers and is a past president of San Diego La Raza Lawyers. She has served on the board of Lawyers Club of San Diego, and frequently speaks on issues relating to social media, trial skills, and civil litigation.

Stackhouse has a Martindale-Hubbell AV Preeminent rating, a distinction given to attorneys ranked at the highest level of professional excellence for their legal expertise, communication skills, and ethical standards by their peers. She has been named a Super Lawyer every year since 2017 and earned the Best Lawyers distinction every year since 2018.

Stackhouse has a J.D. from Thomas Jefferson School of Law (magna cum laude) and a B.S. in Management and Marketing from Park University. She is a graduate of The Trial Lawyers College and earned a Women in Leadership Executive Certificate from Cornell University in 2019. Prior to practicing law, she worked for nearly a decade as a civilian employee at Southern California’s largest military base, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.

“Against the backdrop of a truly unprecedented time for our legal community and our world, I am immensely privileged to serve as President of San Diego County’s oldest and largest law-related organization,” Stackhouse said. “I look forward to guiding the SDCBA and its thousands of members through the next 12 months, and I am grateful to work alongside such a talented board of colleagues who are also so invested in the organization’s growth and development.”

David Majchrzak has been elected to succeed Stackhouse as president in 2022 and will serve as president-elect in 2021. Majchrzak is a shareholder and Deputy General Counsel at Klinedinst PC.

He is a seasoned ethicist and civil litigator, and is a certified specialist by the State Bar of California in legal malpractice. Majchrzak is also a co-chair of California Lawyer Association’s inaugural Ethics Committee and is the immediate past chair of SDCBA’s Legal Ethics Committee. He currently serves as the SDCBA’s Treasurer, and previously served as its secretary.

Current SDCBA President Johanna Schiavoni will serve as Immediate past president in 2021.

Additionally, Michelle A. Gastil, Stacey A. Kartchner, Brenda Lopez, Angela Medrano, and Robert M. Shaughnessy have been elected by the SDCBA’s membership to serve three‐year terms on the Board. Marissa Bejarano, Hon. Victor Bianchini (Ret.), Roxy Carter, Warren Den, Nicholas Fox, A. Melissa Johnson, Wilson A. Schooley, Khodadad “Ko” Sharif, and Kimberly Swierenga will continue their service on the Board in 2021. The Chair of the Association’s New Lawyer Division Stephanie Atkinson will also serve a one‐year term on the Board. One vacant Board position will be filled by appointment in December.

