Trammell Crow to Break Ground Friday on 36-Story Apartment Tower in Little Italy

The Southern California division of Dallas-based Trammell Crow Residential said it will break ground Friday on a 36-story, luxury apartment tower in Little Italy.

Located on a half city block at Union and Ash streets, the Simone will feature 358 market-rate apartments, five penthouses and 32 subsidized apartments for low-income residents.

The 405-foot-high tower will include seven parking levels, a rooftop pool, co-working center and amenities such as a dog park and fitness center. Apartments will range from 577-square-foot studios to 1,097-square-foot two-bedroom units and 1,500-square-foot penthouses

“This premier location demanded a modern, iconic structure that will become a San Diego landmark. Simone will be one of the tallest buildings downtown and the tallest high-rise in Little Italy,” said architect Joseph O. Wong, whose firm designed the building.

Jessica Cassolato, development associate for Trammell Crow Residential, said the project will offer “unobstructed water views, high-end design and premier amenities” when it opens in 2023.

Simone will be the developer’s second residential tower in downtown San Diego. In 2018, Trammell Crow competed construction of ALX, a 19-story residential tower with 313 apartments in East Village.

