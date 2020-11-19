Former Girl Scouts CEO and Intuit Exec Named to Qualcomm’s Board of Directors

Share This Article:

Qualcomm Inc. announced Thursday that former Girl Scouts of the USA CEO Sylvia Acevedo and Intuit Inc. executive Greg Johnson are joining the San Diego-based wireless technology company’s board of directors, effective immediately.

Acevedo will serve on the Governance Committee and Johnson on the HR and Compensation Committee.

“We welcome Sylvia and Greg and look forward to bringing their knowledge, experiences and broad perspectives to the Qualcomm Board of Directors as we continue to lead the 5G transition and execute on the large opportunities ahead of the company,” said Mark McLaughlin, chair of the board.

Acevedo served as CEO of the Girl Scouts of the USA from May 2017 until August, and as interim CEO from June 2016 to May 2017. She was a board member from 2008 until 2016.

Prior to her arrival at the Girl Scouts, Acevedo was a member of the President’s Advisory Commission on Educational Excellence for Hispanics, with a focus on educational policy around dual-language in early childhood. Earlier in her career, she held senior positions with IBM, Apple and Dell.

A rocket scientist by training, Acevedo graduated from New Mexico State University with a degree in industrial engineering and earned a master’s degree from Stanford University.

Johnson has been executive vice president and general manager of the Consumer Group of Intuit, a global financial platform company, since August 2018. He has been with the company since December 2012.

Prior to Intuit, Johnson held various marketing positions at Advance Auto Parts, Best Buy Co., The Gillette Co., Eastman Kodak, S.C. Johnson & Son, Motorola and Kraft Foods. He served in the United States Air Force and holds a bachelor’s degree in operations research from the United States Air Force Academy

–City News Service

