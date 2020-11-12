Share This Article:

Primus Family Law Group this week announced senior litigation attorney Amy West was named to the San Diego Family Law Bar Association’s 2021 Board of Directors for a three-year term.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

West has been practicing family and criminal law for 16 years. She is certified by the California Board of Legal Specialization as a specialist in family law. She joined Primus Family Law Group, LLP, as a senior litigation attorney in October 2019.

During her 16 years in practice, West has been the lead attorney on 40 full trials, including a rape jury trial, a fraudulent conveyance civil trial, countless family law trials, and several contempt trials.

West has also been the lead attorney on approximately 50 domestic violence restraining order and/or civil restraining order evidentiary hearings. In addition to court, she routinely represents clients in Child Welfare Services and Department of Motor Vehicles administrative hearings. She has written three and argued two appeals in front of the 4th District Court of Appeals.

She graduated from the University of Arizona, earning a bachelor of arts in political science. She obtained her juris doctor cum laude from California Western School of Law.

San Diego Family Law Bar Association Board Welcomes Amy West was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: