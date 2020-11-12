Share This Article:

Scripps Health and Kaiser Permanente announced the signing Thursday of an agreement for Scripps to continue providing cardiac surgery and cardiology care for Kaiser members across San Diego County.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The agreement extends the partnership between the two nonprofit health systems, which makes Scripps the exclusive provider of cardiac surgery and interventional cardiology for nearly 630,000 Kaiser area members.

Local Kaiser patients receive cardiac care at Prebys Cardiovascular Institute, at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.

“This agreement extends our close working partnership that has been built over the past 40 years around quality, medical management and patient satisfaction,” said Scripps president and CEO Chris Van Gorder. “In today’s health care environment, collaboration is more important than ever before. Through it, we make the best use of our infrastructure and leverage our expertise to best serve the community.”

“Kaiser Permanente and Scripps have worked in partnership for the past four decades to provide premier cardiovascular services to San Diego County,” said Jane Finley, senior vice president and area manager for Kaiser Permanente San Diego. “Through this new agreement, we look forward to even greater opportunities to provide innovative, leading-edge cardiovascular health care.”

– City News Service

Kaiser Extends Pact for Scripps Health to Provide Cardiology Care to Members was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: