Pacific Building Group Tops Out New Access Youth Academy Building

Pacific Building Group raised the final beam to “top out” a steel-framed building for Access Youth Academy Monday in Southeast San Diego, moving the 21,000 square-foot structure with eight squash courts one step closer to completion.

The structure, located at 704 Euclid Ave., will support academics, business and sports activities for the youth development organization — an official U.S. Squash Community Affiliate.

“We’re honored to construct a ground-up facility that will help Access Youth Academy in its mission to transform the lives of underserved youth through academic mentorship and urban squash,” said Jim Roherty, president of Pacific Building Group.

Scheduled to open in June 2021 and serve 1,300 or more students, the two-story structure will have a glass-walled entry and open reception and lounge area.

The northern wing will house seven European-designed singles squash courts and one doubles court, locker rooms, showers and restrooms. The southern portion of the building will include two classrooms, storage, support spaces and a space divided by moveable partitions that will contain a computer lab, college prep room and instructional space on the ground level.

Plans also include a 1,000-square-foot open gallery and awards space, 12 open and two private offices, a large conference room, staff kitchen/breakroom and restrooms. A 140-foot catwalk with bench seating will serve as a squash match observation deck and social area. The face of the catwalk will bear the names of Access Youth Academy graduates. The facility will open to a concrete courtyard with additional seating, viewing and social spaces alongside a new 36-car parking lot.

Founded in 2006, Access Youth Academy provides students with a 12-year curriculum of intellectual, physical and social development. Students participate in the Access Youth Academy after-school program from seventh grade through high school graduation, are supported through their college years and receive two years of post-college support as they enter the workforce.

Access Youth Academy was recently named an official U.S. Squash Community Affiliate. It’s the third facility — and the first on the West Coast — to receive this accreditation.

“Access Youth Academy is very excited about this new academic and athletic facility,” said Renato Paiva, executive director of Access Youth Academy.

“It will serve as a resource for the entire Southeastern San Diego community and allow Access to serve more first-generation college students, and provide community classrooms for educational, workforce preparedness and informational services. We also hope to increase awareness of and participation in the exciting sport of squash,” he said.

— City News Service

