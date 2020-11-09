CIT Bank Grants $37,500 to Urban League of San Diego for Digital Resources

Share This Article:

The Urban League of San Diego County Monday announced a $37,500 grant from CIT Bank to enhance digital access for underrepresented individuals in San Diego County during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Pasadena-based bank awarded the grant as part of the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco’s 2020 AHEAD Program and is one of 97 grants provided this year by that bank’s member financial institutions to nonprofits in Arizona, California and Nevada. Grants from the multiple banks in the program ranged from $20,000 to the $37,500 the Urban League received.

“We are extremely honored to be selected as a grant recipient of the 2020 AHEAD Program and are grateful for CIT’s partnership and assistance in securing this grant,” said Ray King, president and CEO of the Urban League of San Diego County. “The grant allows us to serve more families and individuals during the pandemic and beyond through an array of programs and services that aim to empower communities by focusing on youth education, family support and employment.”

The AHEAD grant is intended to support the Urban League’s transition to a remote, virtual-based environment during COVID-19 to allow the nonprofit to continue to provide classes, meetings, counseling and other program services that assist underrepresented populations in San Diego County to achieve social and economic equality.

“CIT is proud to support causes that empower our communities and advocate for organizations making a difference,” said Steve Solk, president of consumer banking at CIT. “This grant to Urban League of San Diego County will allow them to continue to deliver crucial assistance programs and support services virtually, advancing digital access for the communities they serve at a time of increased need.”

The Urban League of San Diego County, which was founded in 1953, is an affiliate of the National Urban League that focuses on empowering underserved communities.

–City News Service

