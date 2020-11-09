Barona Resort & Casino Cancels New Year’s Celebrations Due to Pandemic

Share This Article:

Barona Resort & Casino announced Monday it is canceling its annual New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day celebrations in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The casino issued a statement indicating it was canceling the events “in an abundance of caution and to protect the safety and well-being of players, staff and the greater San Diego community.”

“Ringing in the New Year is something we look forward to every year and we are very disappointed that we won’t be able to host a 2021 celebration this year,” Barona General Manager Rick Salinas said. “Since reopening the casino back in May, we have carefully managed capacity to ensure social distancing and have also postponed all events and promotions that might attract crowds. As it has been throughout the pandemic, our focus is on protecting the health and wellness of our players and staff, and we believe canceling our much- loved New Year’s celebration is in the best interest of our staff, our players and everyone.”

The casino otherwise remains open under its own health and safety plan that includes increased and continuous disinfecting and cleaning protocols, limiting capacity, social distancing policies, mandatory facial coverings for all staff and players, infrared temperature checks, and property-wide health and hygiene reminders.

“We look forward to the return of our signature celebrations as soon as it is safe to do so,” Salinas said. “Until then, Barona will remain vigilant in adhering to our protocols and doing everything we can to stop the spread of COVID-19. Be careful and stay safe.”

–City News Service

