First Commercial Cannabis Business Opens in Chula Vista

The city of Chula Vista has opened Grasshopper Delivery, the first commercial cannabis business to open since voters approved Measure Q in 2018 which authorizes commercial cannabis retail, delivery, testing, cultivation, and manufacturing in the city.

A total of 12 cannabis retail operations are allowed in Chula Vista. Each council district may have a maximum of three retail locations to include two storefront locations or a combination of storefront and delivery operations, not to exceed three per council district.

“We welcome Grasshopper Delivery to the city of Chula Vista,” said Mayor Mary Casillas Salas. “Since voters approved commercial cannabis operations in 2018, we have been working to establish a quality program that attracts businesses like Grasshopper that are committed to running top-notch operations in our community.”

Grasshopper Delivery is Chula Vista owned and operated and said it offers sustainable green business practices, Grasshopper uses low-emission vehicles for delivery and offers biodegradable packaged cannabis products.

The delivery service will be contactless and employees will follow enhanced delivery guidelines, including increased cleaning and sanitizing measures of vehicles and gear, the use of personal protective equipment, social distancing, and daily health screenings.

“We recognize the need for access to licensed legal cannabis in the city of Chula Vista and look forward to serving South County communities,” said Grasshopper founding president Andres Camberos. “Grasshopper Delivery is proud to be the first commercial cannabis operation to open in Chula Vista. We have hired local staff and are dedicated to providing funding to support cultural arts and other programs.”

Grasshopper is also constructing an eco-friendly brick and mortar retail dispensary which is planned to open in Chula Vista by spring 2021.

For more information visit www.ghbuds.com.

