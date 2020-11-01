MarketInk: Who to Blame for Divided USA? Survey Says the News Media

By Rick Griffin

Who is to blame for our partisan, divided country? According to a survey of 20,000 people by Gallop and the Knight Foundation, 84 percent of Americans believe the news media is the cause.

Respondents agreed that “the media is to blame for political division in this country,” though the same percentage also believe the media “can serve as a healing force.”

The press also has a clear political bias, the survey found. A whopping 86 percent of Americans believe media outlets lean one way or another politically, with 49% saying there’s “a great deal” of bias, while 37% say “a fair amount.”

In addition, Americans think the media is pushing an agenda. Three in four people (74%) worry that owners of media companies are influencing coverage, up five points since 2017. They also suspect that inaccuracies in reporting are purposeful, with 54% believing that reporters misrepresent the facts and another 28% believe reporters are guilty of “making facts up entirely.”

“While Americans increasingly value the media’s role in our democracy,” the report said, “they are losing confidence in the idea of an objective media as perceptions of bias grow.”

In response, Times of San Diego received comments from several local news media observers.

• “The vast majority of what is on television is speculation, analysis and opinion, not news. I think a lot of people confuse ‘news reporting’ with the commentators, pundits and professional antagonizers who are on ‘news’ programs. Are these professional antagonizers trying to divide the country? Of course they are, because that’s how they make money. But, if you ask if mainstream news operations are dividing the country, or trying to, the answer is no. An informed citizenry is the only way democracy works. There are plenty of news organizations that are committed to informing, not persuading. It’s the public’s job to be informed, and lots of news organizations are doing a great job of sticking to facts on their news pages and in their news programs. Being well informed actually pulls us together, not apart.”

— Dean Nelson, founder and director of the journalism program, Point Loma Nazarene University.

• “You can’t pin all of the division in the country on the news media. The press is certainly part of the reason, but there are other forces out there who want to divide us, I’m talking about the anarchists who show-up during the riots. The unfortunate part is that many in the mainstream news media restrict their friendships to colleagues who think like them, which is why they can’t accept it when a Republican wins. What’s new with this election is censorship by social media. The other day my tweet was rejected because the subject line said ‘attention voters.’ So, I kept the content the same but changed the headline to ‘worth noting’ and Twitter accepted it. Also, Facebook rejected my post about new Covid numbers from the CDC, and yet the source was the CDC, a government agency. It’s scary but big tech is working overtime right now to restrict the public’s access to information.”

– Mark Larson, political analysis, KUSI-TV, radio talk-show host, KFMB-AM

• “When there is no trust in journalists and journalism, then people lose the ability to know what is and is not true and are much more susceptible to propaganda messaging. A problem that has arisen in this country is that because so much news is consumed via social media. Both traditional news stories and stories that are less reliable, or completely false, are all given equal weight on social media platforms, and so when we think of `the media,’ there is skepticism about it because so much is unreliable and people don’t distinguish between traditional news sources and their crazy uncle sharing information from some fringe website.”

— Temple Northup, director, School of Journalism & Media Studies, San Diego State University.

• “It is gratifying the majority value the media’s role in our democracy. The lack of trust in media sources is disheartening and understandable given the deluge of information channels. Journalism’s first obligation is to the truth. Readers and viewers should expect the information they’re consuming is verified and learn the difference between commentary and news.”

— Eileen Gaffen, 2020-2021 president, San Diego Press Club.

• “Do I trust the media? Depends on who it is. I believe that the news media collectively and individually deserve some of the blame for the division in this country. Everyone has an opinion but it should be labeled as such in the media. Unfortunately, some journalists wear their opinions on their sleeves. What would be helpful is a factual presentation of the news with opinion labeled as such and presented on the editorial pages as well as the broadcast and cable programs.”

— Attorney Martin Kruming, who taught a Media Law & Ethics class for the past 10 years in SDSU’s School of Journalism & Media Studies.

The survey was part of Gallup and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation’s Trust, Media and Democracy research series, which aims to address the decline in trust for journalism and other democratic institutions by examining the causes and supporting solutions. A statement from the surveyors said specific percentage numbers are expected to be revised after the election.

Rick Griffin is a San Diego-based public relations and marketing consultant. His MarketInk column appears weekly on Mondays in Times of San Diego.

