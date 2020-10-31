Little Change to San Diego County Gas Prices

Share This Article:

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County increased one-tenth of a cent Saturday to $3.159, one day after dropping four-tenths of a cent to its lowest amount since July 22.

The average price is 1.1 cents less than one week ago, 3.2 cents lower than one month ago and 87.1 cents cheaper than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

“Southern California wholesale prices have dipped by more than 30 cents since Sept. 1, and with winter blend gasoline on the way, there will be a lot of downward pressure on gas prices,” said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

Stations can begin selling winter blend gasoline, which is cheaper to produce, on Sunday.

–City News Service

