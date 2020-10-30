Airbnb Reminder: No Parties, One-Night Bookings in SD County Halloween Weekend

Share This Article:

Airbnb Friday issued a reminder that parties and one-night bookings are banned at its San Diego County listings during Halloween weekend.

The notice comes after the company announced a global party ban earlier this year, as well as a “party house crackdown” in San Diego County that involved the suspension or removal of 17 local listings.

The company also recently announced it was prohibiting one-night reservations on Friday and Saturday this weekend, and guests with reservations of two days or more have been required to acknowledge that violating Airbnb rules on parties could make them subject to removal from Airbnb or possibly face legal action.

“The great majority of guests are respectful of our hosts’ homes and neighbors, and we understand that this initiative will disrupt many one-night reservations that might not have led to parties,” Airbnb said in a statement.

“This action is designed to help protect our hosts and the communities they live in.”

Airbnb’s statement said the move was made “to strengthen our hosts’ protection against parties amid concerns about a second wave of the pandemic.”

The party ban is in effect at all the company’s listings throughout the United States and Canada.

Tips for hosts to protect against unauthorized parties can be found here.

A 24-hour hotline is also available for neighbors to report issues with nearby Airbnb rentals. Information on the hotline and other reporting mechanisms is available at www.airbnb.com/neighbors.

