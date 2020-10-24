San Diego County Gas Prices Dropping

Share This Article:

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped two-tenths of a cent Saturday to $3.17, its lowest amount since July 24.

The average price is 1.1 cents less than one week ago, 2.8 cents lower than one month ago and 89.6 cents cheaper than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

“In a little more than a week, Southern California gas stations will be allowed to start selling the cheaper-to-produce `winter blend’ of gasoline,” said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager. “That could help to drive gas prices down at a faster pace.”

–City News Service

