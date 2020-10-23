Disney to Open Some Stores, Restaurants in California Adventure Park in November

Share This Article:

Disney officials Friday announced they will reopen some stores and restaurants in the Disney California Adventure park starting in November, despite the continued closure of theme parks.

The reopening of businesses along Buena Vista Street, the main drag at the opening of California Adventure, is a sort of expansion of Downtown Disney. They reopened in July.

Disney has clinicians from Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian who check temperatures of guests at Downtown Disney. If there is an indication of fever, they take them into a tent to let them cool down and check the temperature again. If the guest continues to show a high temperature, then they counsel them on symptoms of COVID-19 and recommend they talk to a doctor.

Orange County CEO Frank Kim said that despite the theme park’s closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, this expansion plan is acceptable.

“It’s not a gray area – it is permitted,” Kim said.

Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park has done something similar, opening up the theme park for just shopping as rides and other live entertainment remain shut down, Kim noted.

The Disney stores to reopen are Elias & Co., Julius Katz & Sons, Kingswell Camera Shop. The eateries to reopen are Trolley Treats, Fiddler, Fifer & Practical Cafe, Carthay Circle Lounge and Smokejumpers Grill, park officials said.

Cal State Fullerton economists forecast a grim picture for the region if Disneyland remains closed into next year.

Economists Anil Puri and Mira Farka forecast that if Disneyland remains closed through next March, it will lead to 33,200 jobs lost in the county and 46,100 jobs gone in Southern California.

The fiscal outlook? A $3.4 billion drop in income in the county, and $5 billion for Southern California. The economists say the figures do not include lost tax revenue for cities such as Anaheim.

The closure of Disneyland and California Adventure through September led to a loss of $2.1 billion for the county and $3 billion to Southern California.

– City News Service

