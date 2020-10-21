16th Annual Mama’s Pies Thanksgiving Bake Sale Now Open 

The event now in its 16th year helps raise funds for the nonprofit to provide nutrition services to San Diegans vulnerable to hunger due to HIV, cancer, heart disease, type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease.

Mama’s Kitchen’s bake sale brings together top pastry chefs to donate 3,000 pies and v olunteers sell Thanksgiving pies baked and donated by local caterers, restaurants and bakeries including B ehind the Scenes Catering & Events, Sugar and Scribe, Twiggs Bakery & Coffeehouse, Wyndham Destinations, Jenny Wenny Cakes and more. New bakers include Southside Biscuits.

The goal is to raise $125,000 during the six-week sales period to fund 50,000 meals to benefit the organization’s clients. Each pie sold allows Mama’s Kitchen to cook, prepare and deliver 12 nutritious meals to neighbors battling critical illnesses.

“Mama’s Pies is a holiday tradition like no other and for an important cause,” said Alberto Cortés, CEO, Mama’s Kitchen. “During these challenging times, when we have seen a significant increase for nutrition services, Mama’s Kitchen’s work is essential to ensure our immunocompromised community members are not risking their health and lives to obtain a meal. We are currently home-delivering more than 12,200 meals a week, all throughout San Diego County. The funds we raise through our Mama’s Pies bake sale will help to provide more medically tailored meals and keep our clients safe, healthy and at home. Each Thanksgiving pie purchase provides 12 meals for a critically ill San Diegan. It makes for a fun and important way to give back through your holiday celebration.”



Mama’s Kitchen is San Diego’s free, countywide, home-delivered meal program for individuals and families experiencing these illnesses. The event will implement new procedures this year, such as drive-through pie pickup, to ensure a healthy holiday season for all.



For three decades, Mama’s Kitchen has prepared and delivered nutritious meals to local individuals in need. The organization started as a volunteer response to the AIDS epidemic, and now delivers three medically-tailored nutritious meals a day, seven days a week and free of charge to local women, men and children in need.

For those who would like to participate in Mama’s Pies Thanksgiving Bake Sale outside of purchasing a pie for themselves, please consider donating critical funds directly to Mama’s Kitchen or buying a $30 Holiday Feast that will provide 12 meals to a client in need.

All proceeds from pie sales directly fund Mama’s Kitchen’s services and programs. The event is made possible with the generous support of sponsors including Nordstrom, Shamrock Foods, Sycuan Casino Resort, Behind the Scenes Catering & Events, Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine.

Online pie sales continue through Nov. 21, 2020. Pie flavors include pumpkin, traditional apple, pecan and Dutch apple, and are available for $30 each. Buyers may select one of the 11 drive-through public pickup sites when placing their orders and can pick up their pies on Nov. 25.

For information on this year’s fundraising efforts or details on how to get involved, visit www.mamaspies.org or call 619-233-6262.