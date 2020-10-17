Little Change to San Diego County Gas Prices

Share This Article:

Gas pump. Photo credit: Alexander NguyenThe average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose three-tenths of a cent Saturday to $3.181, one day after falling two-tenths of a cent to its lowest amount since July 25.

The average price is three-tenths of a cent less than one week ago, 2.7 cents lower than one month ago and 97.1 cents cheaper than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The daily price has not changed by more than three-tenths of a cent for 16 of the past 17 days.

“Supplies of the `summer blend’ of California gasoline are still plentiful, but prices are still just inching downward,” said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

“However, fall gas prices have not been this low since 2017 and the 80% of fall travelers who plan to drive to their destinations will save about $16 per fill-up compared to last year at this time.”

–City News Service

