San Diego’s CollectiveSun Supports 5 Nonprofits With $4 Million in Solar Funding

CollectiveSun, a San Diego company that helps nonprofit organizations convert to solar energy, announced over $4 million in funding for projects at five nonprofits.

The company’s SunForAll solar fund provided both grants and low-interest loans to cover all up-front costs in converting facilities that will be used by these social service organizations:

It’s the second round of funding under the special fund, which leverages solar tax benefits that are normally unavailable to nonprofits due to their tax-exempt status.

The five nonprofits in the latest round were chosen based on an evaluation of their mission along with the technical merits and economic benefits of the projects. Priority was given to nonprofits engaged in underserved or marginalized communities.

“SunForAll creates greater financial stability for nonprofits while also making an impact on climate sustainability,” said Kara Ballester, co-founder and president of BQuest Foundation, one of the fund’s investors. “Each of these nonprofits will now be able to save on operating expenses that can be redirected towards their mission of serving our communities.”

The latest funding round was launched in June 2020, in the middle of the pandemic. Lee Barken, chief community officer at CollectiveSun, noted that solar installations can be performed under COVID-friendly safety protocols, supporting local economic activity during the pandemic.

