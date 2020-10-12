Tom York on Business: San Diego’s Two Roots Brewing to Sell in Walmart Stores

By Tom York

Share This Article:

Kearny Mesa’s Two Roots Brewing Co. becomes the second San Diego small business selected to sell products under the aegis of Walmart’s open call buyers program.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

More than 4,800 businesses nationwide applied for this opportunity earlier this year under the program, but only a relative few got to pitch store buyers. The non-alcoholic brewer is in now negotiations to supply the country’s largest retailer with its beer, according to a publicist. Bare Bones Premium Broth was selected by Walmart a few weeks ago to place its product in both Walmart stores.

Walmart’s open call program is part of a 10-year, $250 billion program to boost the visibility of U.S. small business products and help this sector. This year, the year of COVID-19, Walmart got a huge response, receiving 44% more applications this year than last—with pitch sessions this year conducted via video due to the need for social distancing during the pandemic.

* * *

Well, this is quite an honor. San Diego International Airport is among eight commercial airports out of 500 nationally to have received accreditation from the Airports Council International for its “Let’s Go Safely” program. The program emphasizes protecting the health and safety of passengers during the coronavirus pandemic. The airport submitted a lengthy questionnaire and report on disinfecting procedures taken to slow the spread of the coronavirus in and around the facility. SAN said in an announcement that it has made numerous modifications throughout the terminals, rental car center, parking areas and administration offices. These modifications include increased cleaning of high-touch points, antiseptic spraying and installing hand sanitizers, among other measures. The facility also added numerous signs to help passenger maintain social distancing. The accreditation is good for a year.

* * *

Our international airport is not the only local large public facility receiving worldwide recognition. The San Diego Convention Center recently became one of the first to earn official recognition for its anti-COVID-19 protocols from Centerplate, a leader in live event hospitality services for entertainment, sports and convention venues. General Manager Bobby Ramirez said the center sailed through an in-depth audit covering 36 checkpoints in such areas as cleaning, hygiene and training. “We’ve been preparing and serving food seven days a week throughout the pandemic to support Operation Shelter to Home,” he said in a prepared statement. “Through this steady operation, we have fine-tuned measures for staff training, physical distancing, cleaning, and PPE. Consequently, we had all necessary requirements in place well before going through the Rise SAFE review and site inspection.”

* * *

Founders First CDC ,in tandem with Pacific Western Bank, are spending $500,000 to help local Black-owned small businesses survive this crazy pandemic-spurred economy. The effort, titled the San Diego Clydesdale Community Leaders Program, features 24 months of training as well as access to business and government contracts averaging $75,000. The first group starts Oct. 20. The event kicks off with a 60-day workshop that includes personal coaching sessions. Participants should expect to see 25% growth year over year, according to a news release from nonprofit agency. The five-year-old Founders First CDC has received significant support from regional community reinvestment banks to help diverse small businesses succeed: Business owners interested in participating can apply here.

* * *

High-profile Tecate, Mexico-based wellness resort Rancho La Puerta has reopened after a half-year closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And that’s good timing. The year 2020 marks the resort’s 80th anniversary. Along with the reopening it has also announced that it has finished construction of The Residences, 108 homes for sale located next to a working vineyard with sweeping views of local mountain Mt. Kuchumaa.

* * *

Good news on the local culinary scene. Some are thriving despite the ongoing shutdown of many business operations. Spiro and Nancy Chaconas, owners of the Spiro’s Greek Café, a landmark at the Coronado Ferry landing for the past 25 years, have opened a second location in La Jolla. The new eatery offers seasonal house-made Greek mezes, popular street foods including gyros and souvlaki, artisan salads, kabob plates and family meals. The owners’ two sons, Michael and Demetrios, recently joined the restaurant group to maintain the legacy and guide the expansion.

* * *

More culinary delights. October is Filipino History Month so what better way to observe than to learn how to cook Filipino-inspired dishes. Local celebrity chef Phillip Esteban will host the second installment of the EdibleSD@Home cooking series on Oct. 20. The second installment in the series, Filipino Cooking with Chef Phillip Esteban, will be held during an hour-long video class on Zoom. He’ll show participants how to make his version of the Filipino dish sisig, made from minced pork, chopped onion and chicken liver. Michelle Stansbury, producer of the video class, said: “We wanted to bridge the gap between restaurant quality meals and at-home cooking. These virtual cooking classes will bring San Diego’s favorite chefs into your home, along with their cooking advice, hacks and recipes.”

Tom York is a Carlsbad-based independent journalist who specializes in writing about business and the economy. If you have news tips you’d like to share, send them to tom.york@gmail.com.

Tom York on Business: San Diego’s Two Roots Brewing to Sell in Walmart Stores was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: