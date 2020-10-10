Chamber Recognizes 3 Small Businesses for Resilience and Innovation Amid Pandemic

Share This Article:

The San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce recognized three San Diego businesses for resilience and innovation during the coronavirus pandemic with 2020 Small Business Awards.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

“Small businesses are the heart and soul of our communities and we celebrate the important role they play in rebuilding our economy and keeping our region moving forward,” said Jerry Sanders, president and CEO of the chamber. “The majority of our chamber membership is small businesses and we are committed to empowering them with the programs and resources they need to manage the impacts of this crisis and thrive long after.”

Small businesses — those with fewer than 50 employees — employ half of San Diego’s workforce and account for more than 90% of businesses in San Diego County.

This year’s awards, presented during a livestream on Thursday, went to:

Computers 2 Kids received the Community Minded award for dedication to helping others and making a positive impact in the community during a challenging time. The nonprofit organization helps bridge the digital divide by refurbishing used computers and giving them to families in need, distributing more than 19,000 computers since March.

FASTSIGNS San Diego Mira Mesa received the Creative Pivot award for leadership, resilience, and creativity for its response to the pandemic. FASTSIGNS switched from traditional business printing to becoming experts on health ordinances, turning their store into a nearly one-stop shop selling items like PPE and safety barriers.

GoBeRewarded was recognized as the 2020 Success Story. The digital marketing and communications firm put its expertise to work helping local businesses respond quickly to the pandemic by updating their websites and creating new marketing campaigns.

All award nominations were evaluated by a panel of chamber ambassadors who reviewed applications based on criteria for each award category and selected winners based on the highest score in each category.

Chamber Recognizes 3 Small Businesses for Resilience and Innovation Amid Pandemic was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: