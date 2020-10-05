Safari Park Honored with Top Award for Walkabout Australia Design

Share This Article:

The San Diego Zoo Safari Park has received a top industry award for the outstanding design of its Walkabout Australia exhibit.

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) recognized the park with its Top Honors award in the Exhibit category.

“Walkabout Australia hits on all of the elements of a successful habitat, beauty, careful thought about animal welfare and husbandry, relevant conservation messaging and visitor experience,” said Sue Chin, chair of the AZA Honors and Awards Committee.

Walkabout Australia takes guests on a backcountry road through four types of Australian habitats: grassland, rain forest, wetlands and desert. Key features include a walk-through habitat where guests can see western gray kangaroos, red-necked wallabies, radjah shelducks, freckled ducks and magpie geese.

Other featured wildlife include southern cassowaries and Matschie’s tree kangaroos.

“We are honored and proud to receive this award from the AZA,” said Lisa Peterson, director of the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. “Australia is an extraordinary place, and we are thrilled to have created an authentic, sensory experience that transports our guests into this incredibly diverse and fragile habitat. Not only does Walkabout Australia allow us to connect people to Australia’s fascinating wildlife, but it also adds another dimension to San Diego Zoo Global’s efforts to save endangered species, such as the Matschie’s tree kangaroo.”

The award was announced Sept. 16 at the 2020 Virtual AZA Annual Conference, in a presentation recognizing the achievements of more than 20 AZA member facilities in conservation, education, research, habitat design, marketing, diversity, research and volunteer engagement.

— Staff report

