San Diego Startup Week Morphs into Month-Long Virtual Event

San Diego’s popular Startup Week, which typically attracts thousands of entrepreneurs, developers, designers and investors, has morphed into a month-long virtual event for it’s 8th year.

Organizers said that making the event a month long will help support and nurture the local startup community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Startup San Diego is committed to keeping our ecosystem going and doing what we can to ensure our community’s unwavering strength, force, and resiliency,” said Neal Bloom, volunteer chairman of the sponsoring organization.

The event begins at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, with a keynote, panel and virtual cocktail party.

Panels, mixers, pitch competitions, presentations, tutorials and similar events are scheduled daily through Oct. 30. A complete schedule is available online.

Attendees must download the free VirBella app and Run the World for the complete interactive experience. Tickets for the entire month are $100.

San Diego ranks among the top 10 cities in the United States for starting a business, and is among the nation’s top-ten fastest-growing high-tech job markets.

And despite the pandemic, Diego startups received a record $1.26 billion in funding in the second quarter 2020, according to the National Venture Capital Association and Pitchbook.

