Share This Article:

A $2.3 billion contract has been awarded for replacement of the 1960s-era Terminal 1 at San Diego International Airport, the construction team announced Monday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

New York-based Turner Construction and Colorado-based Flatiron said they expect to being work on the 1.2-million-square-foot terminal with 30 gates in late 2021.

Construction will take place in two stages to ensure that the current number of gates remain available during the build-out. In the first phase, scheduled to open in early 2025, 19 new gates will be added. The second phase, scheduled to open in early 2027, will add 11 new gates.

The new terminal will offer passengers increased seating in the gate area, more restaurants and shops, as well as additional security checkpoints with more lanes.

The Turner-Flatiron team has completed previous work together at the San Diego airport and at airports in San Francisco, Oakland, Sacramento and Denver. The team brings together Flatiron’s experience in airside construction with Turner’s experience in airport terminal and concourse structures.

$2.3 Billion Contract Awarded for Replacement of Airport’s Aging Terminal 1 was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: