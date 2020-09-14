UCSD Health Opens New Clinic in Carmel Valley Neighborhood

Share This Article:

UC San Diego Health is opening a new clinic Monday in the Carmel Valley neighborhood.

The 8,700-square-foot clinic, located at 6030 Village Way, will offer primary care and women’s health services, according to UCSD Health. X-ray services and express care will be added to the clinic in 2021.

“Like all of our clinics, the Pacific Highland Ranch clinic is designed to support appropriate physical distancing, said UCSD Health Physician Group CEO Dr. Christopher Kane. “Patients can check in for an appointment and pay any copays using a contact-free option at a guest kiosk or with a mobile application.”

Walk-ins will be accepted at the clinic, which will be open eight hours a day, seven days a week, to address common health needs, including coughs, colds and simple fractures or sprains.

In 2019, UCSD Health opened a clinic in Encinitas — which offers pediatrics, primary care and express care — and a clinic in Eastlake offering primary care, express care and imaging capabilities.

UCSD Health also opened a clinic in the Rancho Bernardo area in 2018 that offers urgent care, advanced imaging, an optical boutique, primary care, women’s health, occupational medicine, behavioral health, cardiology, neurology, gastroenterology and a retail pharmacy open to the public.

Flu immunizations are also available at all clinics for the 2020-2021 flu season.

An annual flu vaccine is especially important this year with flu season coinciding with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to UCSD Health.

–City News Service

