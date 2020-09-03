CONNECT ALL Supports 25 Start-ups in 1st Year, With New Spots Opening This Winter

Share This Article:

CONNECT ALL @ the Jacobs Center, the region’s first business accelerator program focused on low-to-moderate income and diverse entrepreneurs, backed 25 start-ups in its first year, with two new co-horts set to begin by the end of 2020.

Fourteen new businesses are coming on-board. Meanwhile, applications are being accepted for a four-month program for a new group of start-ups, beginning this winter.

Those who are interested – they must live in the city of San Diego and have chosen to locate their businesses in the city – must apply by October 18.

The program, a partnership between the City of San Diego, the Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation and the San Diego Venture Group, launched in May 2019. In addition to the business accelerator program, entrepreneurs also may receive assistance through CONNECT ALL’s free Business Resource Center.

The accelerator is geared specifically for San Diego-based, early-stage startups ready for growth and job creation.

All components of the program are free to participants, with no equity stake required to take part.

“Supporting our local business community is vital to getting us through this pandemic. CONNECT ALL @ the Jacobs Center is just what our city needs to help foster the talent and innovation our city is known for,” said Christina Bilber, the City of San Diego’s Director for Economic Development.

Businesses in the current program are: Aline Design + Drafting, Best Way Construction Services, Best Vibes Family Tribes, Blue Robin Kitchen, Los Brothers, Meri Consulting Services, Moon Garden, Meals in Motion, Nakamura, San Diego Black Professionals, San Diego International Birthing Project, The STEAM Collaborative, Welfie and Worthy Picks.

As part of the program, entrepreneurs have access to mentorship, workshops on small business basics and how to tap capital, and networking and job market connections.

The accelerator’s partners include Accion, Asian Business Association of San Diego, Central San Diego Black Chamber of Commerce, San Diego Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and South San Diego Small Business Development Center.

This program is made possible by Community Development Block Grant funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and money from private sources.

– Staff reports

