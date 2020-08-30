More than 230 Units Open for Leasing at 625 Broadway, the Former Spreckels Building

Share This Article:

Residences in the historic Spreckels Building, re-christened 625 Broadway, became available for lease this week, at almost $1,700 a month to start.

Known as San Diego’s first high-rise, the nearly 100-year-old building was one of the last constructed by John D. Spreckels. Original details from 1926 include Romanesque revival concrete exteriors and depictions of gargoyles.

Cain International, the real estate investment firm behind the project, calls it a “reinvention rather than a renovation,” as planners attempted to preserve the historic character of the building while adding modern touches such as luxury appliances and polished fixtures.

The apartment community includes 231 new studios, one bedrooms and two bedrooms. It will cater “to those looking for urban vibrancy, walkability, and convenience,” said Nadine Choe of Cain International.

There are 44 different floor plans for interested tenants to view. The loft-style units, with spacious living areas and ceilings of up to 29 feet, range from 402 to 1,411 square feet. Rents begin at $1,665.

Building amenities include a residents’ lounge fitted with flat-screen TVs, a ping-pong table, and space for gatherings. In addition, residents can use the co-op workspace, fitness center, yoga and group studio, pet spa or indoor Zen garden.

Cain International is a privately held real estate investment firm in the U.S. and Europe. Since 2014, the firm has invested $6 billion in real estate debt and equity.

See 625 Broadway to take a virtual tour or set up one on-site. More information is also available on Instagram, @625Broadway, and on Facebook, @625Broadway.

– Staff reports

