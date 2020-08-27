Sempra Energy Foundation Pledges $500,000 to Hurricane Laura Relief

Share This Article:

San Diego-based Sempra Energy, the parent compant of San Diego Gas & Electric, Thursday announced its foundation has pledged $500,000 to assist communities in Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas affected by Hurricane Laura.

The Sempra Energy Foundation has a goal to raise another $1 million toward recovery efforts by enlisting partners and others in the energy industry across the region.

“Our hearts go out to all the families that have been impacted by Hurricane Laura,” said Lisa Alexander, president of the Sempra Energy Foundation. “We are proud to operate essential energy infrastructure in Southwest Louisiana and Texas and are committed to living our company’s values by supporting those communities, and our employees who work and live there, throughout the recovery process.”

Sempra Energy’s subsidiary, Sempra LNG, owns 50.2% of the Cameron LNG export facility, in Hackberry, Louisiana, in addition to other operational facilities in Cameron, Calcasieu and Beauregard Parishes.

Over the last three years, Sempra Energy, Sempra LNG and the Sempra Energy Foundation have committed more than $2.5 million to nonprofit organizations providing services in Texas. The company has been operating in Texas for more than 20 years and plans to open a new “Center of Excellence” in Houston later this year. Additionally, Sempra LNG is developing the proposed Port Arthur LNG export project in Jefferson County, Texas.

— City News Service

