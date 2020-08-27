San Diego International Adds Route to Jackson Hole Via Alaska Airlines

Share This Article:

Alaska Airlines will begin nonstop seasonal flights from San Diego International Airport to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, beginning Dec. 17, it was announced Thursday.

Flights to Jackson Hole Airport will run five days a week — excluding Tuesdays and Wednesdays — through April 11.

This is a new route and marks the first time San Diego International will have nonstop service to Wyoming. This will be the 30th destination Alaska serves from the airport.

“We welcome the addition of service to Jackson Hole, which is a premier winter destination for skiing, snowboarding and other winter sports,” said Kimberly Becker, San Diego County Regional Airport Authority president and CEO. “The area also serves as a gateway to Grand Teton National Park and Yellowstone National Park. San Diegans looking for a winter adventure will appreciate the convenience of this nonstop route.”

The addition of service to Jackson Hole is the seventh new market added by Alaska Airlines in 2020. Service to Redmond, Oregon and San Luis Obispo began in January. Alaska Airlines has also announced service to Cancun, Mexico, beginning Nov. 20 through April 12; Santa Barbara beginning Nov. 20; and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, beginning Nov. 21. Service to Missoula, Montana will begin March 11.

–City News Service

