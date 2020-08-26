San Diego County Average Gas Price Remains Unchanged

Share This Article:

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County remained unchanged Wednesday at $3.22, one day after dropping one-tenth of a cent.

The average price is a three-tenths of a cent more than a week ago and 3.5 cents higher than one month ago but 35.1 cents less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped 38.2 cents since the start of the year.

“There is sufficient supply to meet demand, even though demand has been increasing in recent days,” Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager, told City News Service.

–City News Service

