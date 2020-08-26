San Diego County Average Gas Price Remains Unchanged

Posted by on in | Views
Share This Article:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail
Gas pump
Gas pump. Photo credit: Alexander Nguyen

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County remained unchanged Wednesday at $3.22, one day after dropping one-tenth of a cent.

Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution

The average price is a three-tenths of a cent more than a week ago and 3.5 cents higher than one month ago but 35.1 cents less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped 38.2 cents since the start of the year.

“There is sufficient supply to meet demand, even though demand has been increasing in recent days,” Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager, told City News Service.

–City News Service

San Diego County Average Gas Price Remains Unchanged was last modified: August 26th, 2020 by Debbie L. Sklar

Follow Us:
Facebooktwitterrss