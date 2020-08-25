Sempra Energy Foundation Donates $250,000 to California Fire Foundation

Share This Article:

Sempra Energy announced Tuesday that the Sempra Energy Foundation will donate $250,000 to the California Fire Foundation in support of the organization’s wildfire relief efforts.

The funding will go toward the California Fire Foundation’s Supplying Aid to Victims of Emergency program, which aims to provide short-term relief to victims of wildfires and other natural disasters throughout the state, according to Sempra Energy.

The California Fire Foundation plans to distribute 500 cards to firefighter partners in the field, who will distribute the cards to eligible individuals and families. The cards enable victims to purchase basic necessities, such as food, clothing and medicine.

“At a time when our state is facing an extraordinary set of challenges, we want to recognize the critical role of California’s firefighters and first responders,” said Lisa Alexander, president of the Sempra Energy Foundation. “Our communities are made stronger by their selfless contributions, and our thoughts are with them and the thousands of families that have been impacted by the wildfires in California.”

Created in 1987 by California Professional Firefighters, the California Fire Foundation provides emotional and financial assistance to firefighters, families of fallen firefighters and communities, according to the foundation’s website.

“This partnership could not come at a more critical time as California battles an unprecedented wildfire season, and it will ensure firefighters, victims and communities continue to get the help they desperately need,” said Rick Martinez, executive director for the California Fire Foundation.

–City News Service

