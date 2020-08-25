Downtown Works Offers Outdoor-Oriented Co-Working at New Location in Carlsbad

Share This Article:

Downtown Works, known for its architecturally unique co-working space in Little Italy, has opened a second location with 15,000 square feet of flexible work space on 4.9 acres in Carlsbad.

The new location at 2011 Palomar Airport Road is designed to be COVID-safe with plentiful outdoor work and meeting areas.

“We’re clearly moving to a ‘work from anywhere’ culture — you might work from home one day, a co-working space the next and then plan an all-hands Zoom conference by end of week,” said Downtown Works Managing Partner Wolf Bielas.

“We envisioned our Carlsbad location before COVID-19 hit, accelerating this trend, and we quickly pivoted to create a tech-rich environment for San Diego North County entrepreneurs and executives who can’t work from their offices yet crave convenience and community,” he added. “Downtown Works Carlsbad also incorporates strict safety protocols to instill peace of mind so they can do their best work.”

The new location features 36 furnished, sound-proof private offices with adjustable desks, plexiglass-separated open desks, as well as virtual office options. For safety, the co-working facility features medical-grade air purifiers; a premium HVAC system; cold plasma generators to kill viruses, bacteria, and mold; touchless doors for restrooms; keyless entry; and touchless coffee makers.

“From staffing the kitchen and replacing self-service features for complimentary organic coffees, local craft beer and snacks, to requiring people to wear masks in common areas, we’ve created a comfortable, safe space that also incorporates networking many find incredibly useful to their careers and business,” said Bielas.

The Little Italy location is a favorite among successful startups, and hosts Start Up Week San Diego and SCALE San Diego events. Downtown Works Carlsbad aims to be the same magnet for budding startups in North County.

“Many of our members end up creating partnerships and alliances. We help connect the dots and make introductions anytime we can, too,” said Bielas.

