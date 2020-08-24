SeaWorld San Diego to Reopen With Limited Capacity `Zoo Days’ Event

Share This Article:

SeaWorld San Diego, which has been closed to the public for months due to the coronavirus pandemic, will reopen on a limited- capacity basis for a several-weekend program called “Zoo Days Bayside BBQ & Brews,” it was announced Monday.

SeaWorld described the program — which will run Fridays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Aug. 28 through Sept. 27, plus Labor Day — as an opportunity to explore 40 acres of the park while enjoying barbecue foods, craft beer and wine.

Reservations are required, and guests must adhere to public health protocols such as face coverings, physical distancing and temperature screenings.

There is a limited number of tickets available for each day, on sale now at seaworldsandiego.com/tickets. Tickets must be purchased online in advance to help park officials manage guest capacity.

“We want to thank our guests for their continued patience and support, and are beyond excited to announce the launch of this unique zoo experience, in a limited capacity format, as we safely welcome everyone back to the park for `Zoo Days: Bayside BBQ & Brews,”‘ said Marilyn Hannes, president of SeaWorld San Diego.

“We have enhanced our already strict health and safety measures to implement best practices in health and safety protocols that will promote an outdoor experience for families and friends that is fun, memorable and safe.”

–City News Service

