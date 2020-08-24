Qualcomm Begins Small Business Accelerator Program With 33 Businesses

Share This Article:

San Diego-based Qualcomm Technologies announced Monday the selection of 33 businesses for a program designed to help small businesses coping with the global pandemic to transition to a mobile-first digital work environment.

The Small Business Accelerator Program began in June, and Qualcomm received more than 375 applications across 38 states and the District of Columbia.

The selected businesses range from healthcare, education, crisis response, arts and environmental services, and most identified as women-owned, minority-owned and/or veteran-owned, according to the company, which said the goal of the program is to use technology offerings to help those firms with the digital gaps that have prevented them from maintaining operations safely and efficiently.

Qualcomm has 10 partners in the initiative: Bose, Jabra, Lenovo, Linksys, Microsoft, Motorola, Samsung, Square, Targus and Verizon Business.

Each selected small business will receive a variety of products and technical support up to $25,000, based on identified need. Product offerings may include mobile computing and connectivity solutions, such as “Always- Connected” personal computers, Wi-Fi systems, mobile phones, Bluetooth enabled headsets and active mobile hotspots, along with technical and device integration support, according to Qualcomm.

Guitars in the Classroom, a San Diego-based education nonprofit, is among the 33 chosen participants.

“Becoming a mobile-first business will go far beyond helping GITC’s staff and faculty work more effectively,” said Jessica Baron, its executive director. “It will supercharge our capacity to serve online, empowering hundreds more educators around the country to participate in our trainings and receive the resources they need to teach their students through the power of song.”

Official submission videos included songs, poems and testimonials from frontline workers, educators and small business owners and their employees.

“We are proud that with deep support from our partners, we are able to help these small businesses receive the resources they need to function, collaborate and thrive, and in many cases reshape and transform their businesses through technology,” said Don McGuire, vice president of global product marketing for Qualcomm. “We had an incredible applicant pool, and we’re confident those selected will continue doing great work with the products and services from this program.”

–City News Service

